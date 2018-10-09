Salty air and the promise of adventure: answer the call of the ocean with Moon North Carolina Coast. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries, from a weekend getaway to the Outer Banks to a week covering the whole coast, designed for beach bums, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, families, and more

The top sights and unique experiences: Visit the North Carolina Aquarium, explore a Civil War fort, discover the remains of sunken pirate ships, or climb to the top of a historic lighthouse. Order the catch of the day at a local fish shack, sample fresh oysters, or indulge in some authentic North Carolina barbecue. Relax on a sandy beach, spot wild horses on the shore, and watch the sun set over the glittering Atlantic

Outdoor adventures: Kayak through misty marshes, take a moonlight paddling tour of a wildlife refuge, surf the powerful swells, or hike the largest sand dune on the East Coast

The best beaches for your trip, with lists of the top spots for sunbathing, water sports, wildlife viewing, solitude, and more

Honest insight from North Carolina local Jason Frye on when to go, where to eat, and where to stay, from rugged campgrounds to historic inns

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough background on North Carolina’s culture, environment, wildlife, and history

With Moon North Carolina Coast’s diverse activities and local perspective, you can plan your trip your way.

Exploring inland? Check out Moon North Carolina. Hitting the road? Try Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip.