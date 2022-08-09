Orders over $45 ship FREE
Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains
Craft Breweries, Outdoor Adventure, Art & Architecture
Description
- Flexible, strategic itineraries, from a weekend in Asheville to five days in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, designed for outdoor adventurers, foodies, history buffs, and more
- The best local flavor: Indulge in award-winning cuisine on a food tour, discover the microbreweries that earned Asheville the title of "Beer City USA," and catch a live show from a local band. Admire the art deco architecture downtown, gallery-hop in repurposed warehouses, or check out an indie bookstore
- Unique outdoor experiences: Hike through the mountains and meadows along the Appalachian Trail, take a dip in the hot springs dotting the hillsides, or break out the binoculars for some top-notch wildlife-watching. Set up camp in the Pisgah National Forest, peep the changing leaves in autumn, or go rafting, kayaking, or canoeing on the French Broad River
- Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from North Carolina local Jason Frye
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background on the culture and history, wildlife, and geography
