Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip

California, Oregon & Washington

by Ian Anderson

1,700 miles of vibrant cities, coastal towns, and glittering ocean views: Embark on your epic PCH journey with Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire three-week route or follow suggestions for shorter getaways to Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego
  • Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best beaches, views, restaurants, and more, you'll cruise by sky-scraping redwoods, misty green rainforests, and the black sands of the Lost Coast. Slurp fresh-caught oysters, order up authentic street tacos, or kick back with a craft beer. Dance down rainbow-colored streets in San Francisco's Castro District, tour Seattle's underground old city, and see the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
  • Maps and Driving Tools: 48 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
  • Local Expertise: Californian Ian Anderson shares his love of the open road
  • Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for seniors, travelers with disabilities, and road trippers with kids

With Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip's practical tips and detailed itineraries, you're ready to hit the road.

