Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula
National Parks Road Trips, Outdoor Adventures, Wildlife Excursions

by Don Pitcher

Adventure awaits on the Last Frontier: make your way through Alaska's mountains, glaciers, and rivers with Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries including five days in Anchorage, a weekend in Denali National Park, day cruises, and a two-week adventure covering the whole region
  • Strategic advice for hikers, adventure sports lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, budget travelers, and more
  • Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Embark on a cruise to admire stunning fjords and watch brown bears catch wild salmon out of a river. Go snowboarding at a mountain resort or hike through alpine forests. Dine on fresh king crab at the best restaurants in Anchorage or catch your own halibut on a fishing expedition. Take an intrepid "flightseeing" tour to secluded glacier landings in Denali National Park and discover the best spots to watch the northern lights dance across the sky
  • Expert advice from Homer local Don Pitcher on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
  • Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, local laws, and history, plus health and safety information
Find your adventure in Anchorage, Denali and the Kenai Peninsula with Moon's expert advice and local insight.

Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Alaska.

