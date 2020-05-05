Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail

A Traveler's Guide to the People, Places, and Events that Made the Movement

by

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail offers a vivid glimpse into the story of Black America’s fight for freedom. From witnessing eye-opening landmarks to celebrating triumph over adversity, experience a tangible piece of history with Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
  • Flexible Itineraries: Travel the entire trail through the South, or take shorter trips with chapters on Charleston, Birmingham, Jackson, Memphis, Washington DC, and more places that were significant to the Civil Rights Movement
  • Historic Civil Rights Sites: Learn about Dr. King’s legacy at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, be transformed at the small but mighty Emmett Till Intrepid Center, and stand tall with Little Rock Nine at their memorial in Arkansas
  • The Culture of the Movement: Get to know the voices, stories, music, and flavors that shape and celebrate Black America both then and now
  • Expert Insight: Award-winning journalist Deborah Douglas offers her valuable perspective and knowledge, as well as suggestions for engaging with local communities by patronizing Black-owned businesses and seeking out activist groups
  • Travel Tools: Find tips on where to stay, where to eat, the best local nightlife, and more, plus driving directions for exploring the sites on a road trip, with full-color photos and maps throughout
  • Detailed coverage of: Charleston, Atlanta, Selma to Montgomery, Birmingham, Jackson, the Mississippi Delta, Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville, Raleigh, Durham, Virginia, and Washington DC
Journey through history, understand struggles past and present, and get inspired to create a better future with Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South

On Sale: January 12th 2021

Price: $21.99 / $27.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781640499157

