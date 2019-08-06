With rugged mountain ranges and stunning Pacific coastline, savory mole and smoky mezcal, Oaxaca is more than just a stop along the way: it’s an adventure in itself. Stay a while with Moon Oaxaca. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic itineraries for backpackers, foodies, ecotourists, and more, whether you’re spending ten days or just a weekend in Oaxaca

The top activities and unique experiences: Spend a day strolling Oaxaca City's cobblestone streets and stopping in trendy cafes, mezcal shops, artisan cooperatives, and art galleries. Tour the Zapotec ruins of Monte Albán, trek the mountain paths of the Sierra Norte, or surf the world-class swells off of Oaxaca's coast. Revel in the blur of parades, fireworks, and friendly locals inviting you to view their ofrendas (altars) during Oaxaca's legendary Day of the Dead celebration

The best local flavors: Indulge in steamy pozole from a street stand, try one of the seven types of mole, or snack on fried grasshoppers. Visit a mezcal distillery to sample the smoky spirit and explore the fields of spiky agave, or watch the sunset with a michelada in hand in the hippie hideaway of Mazunte

Local insight: Mexico City writer and former Oaxaca dweller Cody Copeland shares what inspires him about the region

Mexico City writer and former Oaxaca dweller Cody Copeland shares what inspires him about the region Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Helpful background on the landscape, culture, history, and environment, plus tips for health and safety, how to get around, and a handy Spanish phrasebook

With Moon’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of Oaxaca.





