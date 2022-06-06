Moon Montana: With Yellowstone National Park

Strategic, flexible itineraries, including a week covering the best sights in the state

Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Go skiing in Whitefish, relax at a hot springs resort, or barhop through Missoula. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Spot wild wolves, elk, and bison, go whitewater rafting, or marvel at the legendary Old Faithful. Sign up for a Sun Tour of East Glacier and learn about the area's important Native American history. Discover authentic cowboy culture in Billings, or indulge in locally raised bison burgers and huckleberry pie

Expert advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture

