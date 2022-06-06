Moon Montana: With Yellowstone National Park

Dive into Big Sky Country as Moon Montana reveals the rolling prairies, wild forests, and rugged spirit of this intrepid state. Inside you'll find:
Sticking to the national parks? Try Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton or Moon Glacier National Park.
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, including a week covering the best sights in the state
- Focused coverage of Glacier National Park and Yellowstone, plus how to plan an epic Montana road trip
- Must-see highlights and outdoor experiences: Go skiing in Whitefish, relax at a hot springs resort, or barhop through Missoula. Hike to roaring waterfalls, breathtaking vistas, and secluded lakes. Spot wild wolves, elk, and bison, go whitewater rafting, or marvel at the legendary Old Faithful. Sign up for a Sun Tour of East Glacier and learn about the area's important Native American history. Discover authentic cowboy culture in Billings, or indulge in locally raised bison burgers and huckleberry pie
- Expert advice from former wilderness guide and longtime Montana local Carter G. Walker on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Up-to-date information including background on the landscape, wildlife, history, and local culture
