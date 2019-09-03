Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Vancouver: With Victoria, Vancouver Island & Whistler

Moon Vancouver: With Victoria, Vancouver Island & Whistler

Neighborhood Walks ¿ Outdoor Adventures ¿ Beloved Local Spots

by

Set on the edge of the Pacific and bursting with culture and life, Vancouver is a delight to explore. Immerse yourself in the best of the city with Moon Vancouver.
  • Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow one of our self-guided neighborhood walks
  • See the Sights: Bike along the coast at Stanley Park, kayak local waterways, learn about indigenous history at the Vancouver Museum of Anthropology, and snap a photo next to the magnificent Lion’s Gate Bridge
  • Get a Taste of the City: Sip a perfect pour-over coffee, browse the stalls at the Granville Island Public Market, or dig into some of the best Chinese food in North America
  • Bars and Nightlife: Sample local craft beer, enjoy cocktails on lush patios or cozy speakeasies, and plug into Vancouver’s artsy side with an eclectic lineup of everything from indie rock to world music
  • Local Advice: Expat, foodie, and Vancouver expert Carolyn B. Heller shares her favorite places in her adopted city
  • Strategic Itineraries: See the best of Vancouver with itineraries designed for families, gourmands, history buffs, nature-lovers, and artists, with day trips to Victoria, Vancouver Island, and Whistler
  • Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps so you can explore on your own, plus an easy-to-read foldout map to use on the go
  • Handy Tools: Background information on the landscape, history, and culture, packaged in a book slim enough to fit in your coat pocket
Experience the real Vancouver with Moon’s practical tips and insider know-how.
Hitting the road? Check out Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Canada / Western Provinces (ab, Bc)

On Sale: June 23rd 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 350

ISBN-13: 9781640499072

