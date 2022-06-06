Get inspired and get ready to hit the road with the ultimate guide to America's best RV road trips! Inside Moon USA RV Adventures you’ll find:
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.
- 25 flexible RV trip itineraries: Gear up for any adventure with road trip loops, ideas for side trips, and strategies for linking routes together
- The best routes for national parks, historic sites, natural wonders, beaches, and pet-friendly destinations
- Can't-miss stops from coast to coast: Camp on the beach in the Florida Keys, follow the ruts on the historic Oregon Trail, and wildlife-watch in Yellowstone. Hike in Acadia with your four-legged friend, take in the colorful wind-swept vistas of the Badlands, and enjoy mountain-peak views with your morning cup of coffee in Colorado
- Delicious local flavors: From lobster rolls to Key lime pie to the red and green chiles of the Southwest, taste your way across the country—whether you dine in restaurants or your RV kitchen
- Expert advice from seasoned RV-ers Bonnie and Grant Sinclair
- Comprehensive planning resources: Easy-to-use maps that highlight where you can (and can’t) drive an RV, nearby grocery stores for each campground, plus tips for health and safety on the road, navigating weather conditions, RV-ing with pets, and minimizing your environmental impact along the way
- Gorgeous, full-color photos and a fold-out map
- RV basics and essential tips like how to pack, how to pick campgrounds, types of RVs, renting an RV, and more
