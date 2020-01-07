Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob Ross: Happy Little Magnets

Spread the inspirational artwork and words of wisdom of Bob Ross with this colorful, one-of-a-kind magnet collection. Set includes:
  • 15 original magnets featuring Bob Ross artwork, inspirational quotes, and iconic images related to the painter.
  • Unique easel flipbook featuring Bob’s works of art and words of wisdom. Measures 2-1/2 x 3″.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762498260

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
