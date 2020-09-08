Whether you’re visiting the park for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Yosemite. Inside you’ll find:
Visiting more of North America’s incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.
- Easy itineraries for one to three days in Yosemite National Park, from a morning drive along the Tioga Pass Road, to a day hike along the Panorama Trail, to a full weekend exploring the park
- The top hikes in Yosemite: Whether you’re looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you’ll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
- Can’t-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best waterfalls, views, picnic spots, and more. Ride the open-air tram through Yosemite Valley or hike downhill from Glacier Point past roaring waterfalls. Admire the towering trees in the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, or spot black bears and bighorn sheep
- Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
- Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
- Know-how from outdoorswoman and Yosemite expert Ann Marie Brown
