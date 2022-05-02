Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island
Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island

Coastal Recreation, Museums & Gardens, Whale-Watching

by Andrew Hempstead

Discover a place where the rugged and the cosmopolitan blend seamlessly. Inside Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island you'll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries, from a long weekend camping with the family to two weeks exploring the best of Vancouver Island
  • Unique outdoor experiences: Hike along the rocky coast, stand-up paddleboard through protected fjords, and experience the thrill of hooking a giant salmon
  • The best local flavor: Feast on seafood fresh from the ocean in downtown Victoria and admire the city's timeless architecture. Wander the colorful Butchart Gardens or learn about the region's natural history at the Royal BC Museum
  • Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from local writer Andrew Hempstead
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough background on the culture and history, wildlife, and geography
Find your adventure with Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island.

Hitting the road? Check out Moon U.S. & Canadian Rocky Mountains Road Trip. Craving more of Canada's wilderness? Try Moon Canadian Rockies.

Travel Guide