Dungeons & Dragons: Beholder Figurine

Beauty is in the eye of the Beholder with this officially licensed miniature figurine.
- FIGURINE WITH LIGHT: A one-of-a-kind 3-inch figurine of the popular monster: the Beholder with a glowing eye
- BOOK INCLUDED: Learn more about this iconic monster in this fully illustrated 32-page miniature book
- PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
