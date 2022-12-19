Friends: The One Where Everyone Is Hiding

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Where are the friends? Are they hiding in Monica’s apartment? Drinking coffee at Central Perk? Maybe at the beach house? Find all your favorite friends in fifteen unique settings—plus additional items and accessories—within this original and officially licensed search-and-find activity book.



Search for the beloved cast of Friends in more than a dozen fun scenes within this original officially licensed search-and-find activity book inspired by the most iconic settings from the show, including Central Perk, all the friends' apartments, Estelle's office, Joey's TV studio set, and more. This book also invites you to look for additional items and accessories within each illustration. Can you spot Ross’s keyboards? The Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. robot? Or Marcel the monkey? Good luck!







Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.