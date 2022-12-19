Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Friends: The One Where Everyone Is Hiding
Friends: The One Where Everyone Is Hiding

A Seek-and-Find Book

by Michelle Morgan

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

Hardcover
On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762482900

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Activity Books

Description

Where are the friends? Are they hiding in Monica’s apartment? Drinking coffee at Central Perk? Maybe at the beach house? Find all your favorite friends in fifteen unique settings—plus additional items and accessories—within this original and officially licensed search-and-find activity book.

Search for the beloved cast of Friends in more than a dozen fun scenes within this original officially licensed search-and-find activity book inspired by the most iconic settings from the show, including Central Perk, all the friends' apartments, Estelle's office, Joey's TV studio set, and more. This book also invites you to look for additional items and accessories within each illustration. Can you spot Ross’s keyboards? The Mac and C.H.E.E.S.E. robot? Or Marcel the monkey? Good luck!



Copyright © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

What's Inside

