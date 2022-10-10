Written by Travis Newsome, a 3-time World Domino Champion, and featuring how-to instructions for playing 65 different domino games, Dominoes Game Night is a comprehensive guide to the fascinating history and culture of one of the world's most popular pastimes.



Featuring step-by-step, illustrated instructions, Dominoes Game Night will teach readers how to play 65 different domino games, including popular variations like Matador, Muggins, Chicken Foot, and Mexican Train.



In addition to providing the rules of standard game play, Dominoes Game Night also delves into the 1,000+ year history and culture of the game across the world, and it looks at modern day domino tournaments that are played both in person and online. Also touching on more idiosyncratic domino uses like toppling, Dominoes Game Night introduces readers to the countless benefits of playing Dominoes—like improved memory retention and concentration—while also teaching discipline and bolstering social interactions. With a breakdown of Dominoes terms, rules, and turn-by-turn examples, this book explains the reasoning behind making specific plays, and it takes an in-depth look at the critical thinking and deductive reasoning skills that are required to master the game. Whether you're a novice who is just learning to play, or an experienced player looking to elevate your game, Dominoes Game Night offers all the tools you need to consistently win games at a higher level. Written by a 3-time World Domino Champion, Dominoes Game Night is sure to become the go-to companion for both casual players and Domino die-hards.