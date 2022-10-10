Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Travis Newsome

Travis Newsome is a 3-time World Domino Champion and the founder of The National Domino League, LLC. He has been playing in and hosting domino tournaments for more than 40 years. In addition to his work as a Dominoes consultant, he has mentored some of the world's best players, and he teaches an online domino class called "Domino Theory & Strategy".
 

