Travis Newsome
Travis Newsome is a 3-time World Domino Champion and the founder of The National Domino League, LLC. He has been playing in and hosting domino tournaments for more than 40 years. In addition to his work as a Dominoes consultant, he has mentored some of the world's best players, and he teaches an online domino class called "Domino Theory & Strategy".
By the Author
Dominoes Game Night
Written by Travis Newsome, a 3-time World Domino Champion, and featuring how-to instructions for playing 65 different domino games, Dominoes Game Night is a comprehensive…