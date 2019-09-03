“Scotland Yard” conjures up so much more than just London’s Metropolitan Police. Since it opened its doors in 1829, Scotland Yard has been synonymous the world over with the highest level of detective work and famous for its ability to solve the most macabre of murders and catch the most audacious of thieves.



The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book takes a look through the history of this famous institution and recreates some of the most complex conundrums its detectives have ever faced and allows armchair detectives to try their hand and keen powers of observation and deduction to solve dozens of the most difficult and challenging cases.





Activities include: anagrams; cryptograms; logic, linguistic, and mathematical puzzles; map puzzles; coded and visual puzzles; brainteasers; hidden messages; puzzles that involve the science of deduction, and more.(Answers are provided in the back of the book!)