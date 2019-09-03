Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book
Test Your Inner Detective by Solving Some of the World's Most Difficult Cases
Pit your wits against the brilliant minds of Scotland Yard and see if you have what it takes to solve 100 of the world’s toughest crimes.Read More
“Scotland Yard” conjures up so much more than just London’s Metropolitan Police. Since it opened its doors in 1829, Scotland Yard has been synonymous the world over with the highest level of detective work and famous for its ability to solve the most macabre of murders and catch the most audacious of thieves.
The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book takes a look through the history of this famous institution and recreates some of the most complex conundrums its detectives have ever faced and allows armchair detectives to try their hand and keen powers of observation and deduction to solve dozens of the most difficult and challenging cases.
Activities include: anagrams; cryptograms; logic, linguistic, and mathematical puzzles; map puzzles; coded and visual puzzles; brainteasers; hidden messages; puzzles that involve the science of deduction, and more.(Answers are provided in the back of the book!)
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use