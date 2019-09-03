Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sinclair McKay
Sinclair McKay is a features writer for The Telegraph and The Mail on Sunday. He is also the acclaimed author of the bestselling The Secret Life of Bletchley Park.Read More
By the Author
The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book
Pit your wits against the brilliant minds of Scotland Yard and see if you have what it takes to solve 100 of the world's toughest…