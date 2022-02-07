Where's Bob? On a mountaintop? In a wooded forest? Maybe a TV studio? Find the world's favorite painting instructor in more than a dozen unique settings within this original search-and-find activity book.



Where's Bob? features 15 full-color illustrated scenes to search for Bob Ross in sites reminiscent of his paintings, such as at a riverbank, the seaside, or autumnal woods, as well as settings inspired by the artist's life experiences, including a TV studio, art class, and shopping mall. The book also invites readers to find items like Peapod the squirrel, Bob's paint palette, his paintbrush, etc. within the illustrations.