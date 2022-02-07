Where's Bob?
Where's Bob?

A Happy Little Seek-and-Find

by Robb Pearlman

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762480579

USD: $17  /  CAD: $23

ON SALE: October 18th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Activity Books

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
Where's Bob? On a mountaintop? In a wooded forest? Maybe a TV studio? Find the world's favorite painting instructor in more than a dozen unique settings within this original search-and-find activity book.

Where's Bob? features 15 full-color illustrated scenes to search for Bob Ross in sites reminiscent of his paintings, such as at a riverbank, the seaside, or autumnal woods, as well as settings inspired by the artist's life experiences, including a TV studio, art class, and shopping mall. The book also invites readers to find items like Peapod the squirrel, Bob's paint palette, his paintbrush, etc. within the illustrations.

