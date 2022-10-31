Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Where's Bob?
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Where's Bob?

A Happy Little Seek-and-Find

by Robb Pearlman

Illustrated by Bill Greenhead

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 15, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 15, 2022

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

Running Press Logo

ISBN-13

9780762483617

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Activity Books

Description

Where's Bob? On a mountaintop? In a wooded forest? Maybe a TV studio? Find the world's favorite painting instructor in more than a dozen unique settings within this original search-and-find activity book.
 

Where's Bob? includes 15 full-color illustrated scenes to search for Bob Ross in sites reminiscent of his paintings, such as at a riverbank, the seaside, or woods, as well as settings inspired by the artist's life experiences, including a TV studio and shopping mall. The book also invites you to find items like Peapod the squirrel, Bob's paint palette, and his paintbrush within the illustrations. Happy searching!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less