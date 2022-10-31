Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Where's Bob?
A Happy Little Seek-and-Find
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 15, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Where's Bob? includes 15 full-color illustrated scenes to search for Bob Ross in sites reminiscent of his paintings, such as at a riverbank, the seaside, or woods, as well as settings inspired by the artist's life experiences, including a TV studio and shopping mall. The book also invites you to find items like Peapod the squirrel, Bob's paint palette, and his paintbrush within the illustrations. Happy searching!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use