Aidan Moher

Aiden Moher is a Hugo award-winning writer and editor who has written about almost every niche facet of geek culture you can think of from Terry Brooks to Dungeons & Dragons. And whether he’s penning wildly read essays on Lunar: Silver Star Story, the undeniable lasting power of Chrono Trigger (the best RPG ever made), or the forgotten history of Magic: the Gathering, he manages to infuse deep, personal, endearing hooks into every story he tells. He’s written for outlets like Kotaku, EGM, Uncanny, VentureBeat, Tor.com, Barnes & Noble’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog, Man Repeller, The Portalist, and more.

