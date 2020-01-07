Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Parks and Recreation: Talking Waffle Button

Pay tribute to Parks and Recreation with this one-of-a-kind talking button in the shape of waffles and whipped cream.

Fans of the award-winning comedy series Parks and Recreation will love this fun kit featuring a button that pays tribute to Leslie Knope’s favorite food. Kit includes:
  • A button in the shape of waffles and whipped cream, featuring signature phrases from the show
  • Mini book with trivia, quotes, and photos
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762498413

What's Inside

