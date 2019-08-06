Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Back to the Future: Magnetic Hoverboard
A mini magnetic version of the hoverboard from the Back to the Future films, complete with Marty McFly-styled sneakers for your fingers.Read More
The Back to the Future: Magnetic Hoverboard kit includes a mini magnetic hoverboard inspired by the one featured in the films, along with a pair of Marty McFly-styled sneakers that magnetically attach and detach. Kit also includes a collectible magnet featuring movie art and a base to display the hover board.
