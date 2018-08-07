Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick and Morty: Talking Pickle Rick
Pickle Rick is back! Bring your favorite Adult Swim Rick and Morty character home with this talking collectible figure of Rick Sanchez’s pickle alter ego. It includes:Read More
- 3-inch squeezable Pickle Rick mounted on a base. Says “I turned myself into a pickle, Morty!” and “I’m Pickle Riiick!”
- 48-page book on Pickle Rick, featuring full-color illustrations from Rick and Morty
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use