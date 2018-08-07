Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick and Morty: Talking Pickle Rick

Rick and Morty: Talking Pickle Rick

by

Pickle Rick is back! Bring your favorite Adult Swim Rick and Morty character home with this talking collectible figure of Rick Sanchez’s pickle alter ego. It includes:

  • 3-inch squeezable Pickle Rick mounted on a base. Says “I turned myself into a pickle, Morty!” and “I’m Pickle Riiick!”
  • 48-page book on Pickle Rick, featuring full-color illustrations from Rick and Morty
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762494347

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews