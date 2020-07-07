Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob's Burgers Magnet Set

Bob's Burgers Magnet Set

by

This magnetic set of scenes, characters, and icons allows you to create your own Bob’s Burgers adventures! Kit includes:
  • 25 magnets featuring the Belcher family and all their favorite accessories
  • Two-sided backdrop to build your Bob’s Burgers scenes — at the restaurant and on the street outside
  • 48-page book featuring character profiles, quotes, and a directory of the names of both the restaurant burgers and the store next door, complete with full-color images
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762473786

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews