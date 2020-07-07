Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob's Burgers Magnet Set
This magnetic set of scenes, characters, and icons allows you to create your own Bob’s Burgers adventures! Kit includes:Read More
- 25 magnets featuring the Belcher family and all their favorite accessories
- Two-sided backdrop to build your Bob’s Burgers scenes — at the restaurant and on the street outside
- 48-page book featuring character profiles, quotes, and a directory of the names of both the restaurant burgers and the store next door, complete with full-color images
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use