Literary Lover's Box Set

This charming mini box set includes 3 of our classic mini books for this special slipcase edition.

These compact books contain comprehensive summaries of the complete plays of William Shakespeare, the complete novels of Jane Austen, and the complete novels of the Bronte sisters. The books also include character profiles and illustrations, sure to entertain literary lovers everywhere. The set includes:
  • William Shakespeare: The Complete Plays in One Sitting
  • Jane Austen: The Complete Novels in One Sitting
  • The Brontes: The Complete Novels in One Sitting
Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Books

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 680

ISBN-13: 9780762469420

Hardcover
