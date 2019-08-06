Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Literary Lover's Box Set
This charming mini box set includes 3 of our classic mini books for this special slipcase edition.Read More
These compact books contain comprehensive summaries of the complete plays of William Shakespeare, the complete novels of Jane Austen, and the complete novels of the Bronte sisters. The books also include character profiles and illustrations, sure to entertain literary lovers everywhere. The set includes:
- William Shakespeare: The Complete Plays in One Sitting
- Jane Austen: The Complete Novels in One Sitting
- The Brontes: The Complete Novels in One Sitting
Hardcover
