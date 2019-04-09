Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Conversation Heart Magnets

From Sweet to Sassy

A fun, magnetic twist on the classic candy heart candies

This kit includes:
  • 20 heart-shaped magnets in assorted colors featuring fun expressions ranging from the sweet to the sassy
  • 16-page full-color mini book including die-cut, conversation heart stickers
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Men, Women & Relationships

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780762495559

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

Reader Reviews