Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Tiny Palmistry

Tiny Palmistry

Read Your Future!

by

Read your future, add a touch of the mystical to your home, and learn the art of palm reading with Tiny Palmistry!

This kit includes:
  • Miniature porcelain palm (3-inch height), with key lines (love line, life line) and mounts (Venus, Mercury) marked in metallic ink.
  • Clear quartz crystal, for cleansing the palm before conducting a reading.
  • A 48-page miniature book, with a complete introduction to the art of palm reading.
  • A deluxe magnetic closure box.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Palmistry

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762495184

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis