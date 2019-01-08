Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tiny Palmistry
Read Your Future!
Read your future, add a touch of the mystical to your home, and learn the art of palm reading with Tiny Palmistry!Read More
This kit includes:
- Miniature porcelain palm (3-inch height), with key lines (love line, life line) and mounts (Venus, Mercury) marked in metallic ink.
- Clear quartz crystal, for cleansing the palm before conducting a reading.
- A 48-page miniature book, with a complete introduction to the art of palm reading.
- A deluxe magnetic closure box.
Trade Paperback
