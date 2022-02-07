Palmistry 500-Piece Puzzle
Palmistry 500-Piece Puzzle

by Mikaila Adriance

RP Studio

Game / ISBN-13: 9780762479009

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Divination / Palmistry

PAGE COUNT: 32

Game
Explore the secrets of palmistry with the Palmistry Puzzle, a deluxe 500-piece puzzle and book set celebrating this ancient practice.
  • 500-PIECE PUZZLE: Printed on high-quality stock, this full-color puzzle includes 500 printed pieces that form a beautiful image of the regions and features of the palm. Finished puzzle measures approximately 16 X 20".
  • BEAUTIFUL ILLUSTRATION: All of the hand's major lines (the heart line, the head line, the life line, and the line of fate or destiny) and mounts (of Apollo, the moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) are represented on this stunning puzzle image.
  • DELUXE CASE: This puzzle comes housed in a fully-illustrated box (wafer-sealed) for secure storage.
  • BONUS BOOK: Flip through an informative, 32-page illustrated book (5 X 6") complete with information on palm-reading essentials and the origins of the art form.

