I Love Lucy: Lucy Ricardo Talking Bobble Figurine
Bring the magic of I Love Lucy, the classic television show, to your home or office with this one-of-a-kind talking bobble figurine of the iconic Lucy Ricardo!Read More
This set includes:
- 3-1/2″ full-color Lucy Ricardo bobble figurine on I Love Lucy-branded base. When pressed, the base says classic Lucy phrases from throughout the show’s run. Lines include: “Ewww,” “I have an idea!,” “I’m a dipper from way back…,” Lucy’s Vitameatavegamin pitch, and more!
- A mini book featuring photos from I Love Lucy throughout.
