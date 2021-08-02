Fantastic Beasts: Niffler
Fantastic Beasts: Niffler

With Sound!

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products

RP Minis

General merchandise / ISBN-13: 9780762474660

USD: $13.95  /  CAD: $18.5

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

PAGE COUNT: 1

General merchandise
Officially licensed, collectible figure of the beloved Niffler from Fantastic Beasts—with sound included. A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 3 inch figure of the Niffler mounted on a base
  • INCLUDES SOUND: Audio of the mischievous Niffler plays at the push of a button
  • IDENTIFICATION CARD INCLUDED: An illustrated description card provides information on the magical creature
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the wizarding world
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible

RP Minis