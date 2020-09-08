Mini SubWOOFer

Enjoy your favorite tunes at work, home, or on-the-go with this quirky, dachshund-shaped wireless speaker that brings the beats wherever it goes.
- 3" dog-shaped wireless speaker
- Miniature USB cord
- 32-page illustrated mini book
