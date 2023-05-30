Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Moon Idaho
Hiking & Biking, Scenic Byways, Year-Round Recreation
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 30, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Escape to the Gem State and discover a diverse landscape primed for endless adventure. Inside Moon Idaho you’ll find:
Exploring nearby? Check out Moon Montana & Wyoming or Moon Oregon. Passing through? Try Moon Oregon Trail Road Trip.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from three days in Boise to a two-week road trip of the state, plus weekend getaways to wine country, Sun Valley ski resorts, and more
- Outdoor recreation: Raft on the Payette River, take a challenging hike, or paddle pristine turquoise lakes. Bike the Boise River Greenbelt, see multihued wildflowers in bloom, or take in celestial wonders in the first gold-tier dark sky reserve in the U.S.
- The top activities and unique experiences: Road trip the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway for waterfall photo-ops, spend a day touring wineries, or experience Basque culture in vibrant Boise. Learn about the state’s literary legacy or visit a historic ghost town. Savor fresh flavors at a farm-to-table restaurant and kick back with some of Idaho’s delicious local microbrews
- Ways to respectfully engage with native cultures: Shop for handmade goods, admire ancient petroglyphs, or attend the Julyamsh Powwow, the biggest ceremonial powwow in the northwest
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Honest advice from Idaho local and lifelong adventurer Teresa Bruffey Kaufman
- Reliable background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history, plus tips on driving conditions and traveling sustainably
Exploring nearby? Check out Moon Montana & Wyoming or Moon Oregon. Passing through? Try Moon Oregon Trail Road Trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use