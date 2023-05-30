Orders over $45 ship FREE

Moon Idaho
Moon Idaho

Hiking & Biking, Scenic Byways, Year-Round Recreation

by Teresa Bruffey Kaufman

On Sale

May 30, 2023

Page Count

450 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781640496347

Genre

Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

Description

Escape to the Gem State and discover a diverse landscape primed for endless adventure. Inside Moon Idaho you’ll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries, from three days in Boise to a two-week road trip of the state, plus weekend getaways to wine country, Sun Valley ski resorts, and more
  • Outdoor recreation: Raft on the Payette River, take a challenging hike, or paddle pristine turquoise lakes. Bike the Boise River Greenbelt, see multihued wildflowers in bloom, or take in celestial wonders in the first gold-tier dark sky reserve in the U.S.
  • The top activities and unique experiences: Road trip the Thousand Springs Scenic Byway for waterfall photo-ops, spend a day touring wineries, or experience Basque culture in vibrant Boise. Learn about the state’s literary legacy or visit a historic ghost town. Savor fresh flavors at a farm-to-table restaurant and kick back with some of Idaho’s delicious local microbrews
  • Ways to respectfully engage with native cultures: Shop for handmade goods, admire ancient petroglyphs, or attend the Julyamsh Powwow, the biggest ceremonial powwow in the northwest
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Honest advice from Idaho local and lifelong adventurer Teresa Bruffey Kaufman
  • Reliable background on the culture, weather, wildlife, and history, plus tips on driving conditions and traveling sustainably
Find your adventure in Idaho with Moon.

Exploring nearby? Check out Moon Montana & Wyoming or Moon Oregon. Passing through? Try Moon Oregon Trail Road Trip.

