Teresa Bruffey Kaufman

Growing up in Seattle, Teresa Bruffey Kaufman regularly visited Idaho to see her grandparents on their farm in Buhl or at their little cabin in Ketchum. As an adult, she would go to Idaho for backpacking and climbing, and after every trip into the Sawtooths or the City of Rocks, she would return to Washington having left pieces of her heart behind in Idaho. She made the decision to relocate there in 2012.



After years in Boise, she and her husband moved to the town of Garden Valley, where they live on a small ranch growing produce for the local farmers market, welcoming guests to stay in a yurt they built, and caring for a parcel of forestland.



A writing and marketing professional for over 20 years, Teresa has spent the last 13 years in the outdoor adventure and small ship adventure cruise arenas. Her goal has always been to help people get the most out of their own adventures by providing valuable, useful, and inspiring information. She is excited to share the very best of her home state, where she never tires of the beautiful views, endless places to explore, or the spectacular night sky.