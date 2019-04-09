Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Conversation Heart Magnets
From Sweet to Sassy
A fun, magnetic twist on the classic candy heart candies
This kit includes:
- 20 heart-shaped magnets in assorted colors featuring fun expressions ranging from the sweet to the sassy
- 16-page full-color mini book including die-cut, conversation heart stickers
Trade Paperback
