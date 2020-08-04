Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Disney Villains Enamel Pin Set

Disney Villains Enamel Pin Set

by

It’s good to be bad! Display your love for the darker side of Disney with this exclusive enamel pin set.

Includes:
  • Three 1″ enamel pins — one each of Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, and Ursula
  • A mini book profiling twelve classic Disney Villains
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Buttons & Pins

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $13.95 / $18.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762472826

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis