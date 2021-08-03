LINE FRIENDS Mini BROWN Bobblehead
by LINE FRIENDS Inc.

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762478859

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Figurines

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
A mini bobblehead of lovable BROWN from LINE FRIENDS is the perfect desktop companion for your home or office to share in life's big and small moments.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: includes a 3-1/2 inch BROWN bobblehead figure on base
  • BOOK INCLUDED: 2-1/2 x 3 inch, 32-page book, featuring supercute illustrations, character profiles, and inspirational quotes from BROWN, CONY, SALLY, and the rest of the BROWN & FRIENDS squad
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic LINE FRIENDS collectible
©LINE

