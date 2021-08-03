LINE FRIENDS Mini BROWN Bobblehead

A mini bobblehead of lovable BROWN from LINE FRIENDS is the perfect desktop companion for your home or office to share in life's big and small moments.
- SPECIFICATIONS: includes a 3-1/2 inch BROWN bobblehead figure on base
- BOOK INCLUDED: 2-1/2 x 3 inch, 32-page book, featuring supercute illustrations, character profiles, and inspirational quotes from BROWN, CONY, SALLY, and the rest of the BROWN & FRIENDS squad
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic LINE FRIENDS collectible
