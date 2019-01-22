Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Seinfeld: Serenity Now! Talking Button

Seinfeld: Serenity Now! Talking Button

Featuring the voice of Frank Costanza!

by

Get some “Serenity Now!” with the help of Frank Costanza. Experience instant gratification with this kit inspired by the immortal phrase from one of the greatest TV comedies of all time, Seinfeld. Kit includes:

  • “Serenity Now!” button, which plays audio from Seinfeld of Jerry Stiller in the role of Frank Costanza
  • 2 magnets
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9780762496655

Hachette Logo Large
General merchandise
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews