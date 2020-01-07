Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harry Potter: The Monster Book of Monsters
It Roams and Chomps!
The textbook of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s Care of Magical Creatures class comes to life in this one-of-a-kind collectible featuring the sound and movement of the famous Monster Book of Monsters. Kit includes:Read More
- 3-1/2″ Monster Book of Monsters replica featuring audio of the book in chomping action and movement. Both special features are sound-activated, prompted by a simple sound such as hand-clapping.
- 48-page book on magical creatures, featuring descriptions, quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos from the films throughout.
Trade Paperback
