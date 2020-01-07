Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter: The Monster Book of Monsters

Harry Potter: The Monster Book of Monsters

It Roams and Chomps!

by

The textbook of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s Care of Magical Creatures class comes to life in this one-of-a-kind collectible featuring the sound and movement of the famous Monster Book of Monsters. Kit includes:
  • 3-1/2″ Monster Book of Monsters replica featuring audio of the book in chomping action and movement. Both special features are sound-activated, prompted by a simple sound such as hand-clapping.
  • 48-page book on magical creatures, featuring descriptions, quotes, and full-color illustrations and photos from the films throughout.
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Monsters

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $14.95 / $19.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762497171

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews