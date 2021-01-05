Harry Potter Screaming Mandrake

An officially licensed collectible replica of the unforgettable mandrake root from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's herbology class. Complete with sound of the plant's cry, this is a perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.
- SPECIFICATIONS: Mini replica of the mandrake potted plant; Plays audio of mandrake cry when pulled up from the pot; Measures 3 inches
- AUTHENTIC AUDIO: Includes mandrake cry as heard in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- IDENTIFICATION CARD INCLUDED: An illustrated description card provides essential information on the mandrake
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the wizarding world
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
