Harry Potter Screaming Mandrake
With Sound!

by

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762474776

USD: $13.95  /  CAD: $18.5

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 2

Trade Paperback
An officially licensed collectible replica of the unforgettable mandrake root from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's herbology class. Complete with sound of the plant's cry, this is a perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.
 
  • SPECIFICATIONS: Mini replica of the mandrake potted plant; Plays audio of mandrake cry when pulled up from the pot; Measures 3 inches
  • AUTHENTIC AUDIO: Includes mandrake cry as heard in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • IDENTIFICATION CARD INCLUDED: An illustrated description card provides essential information on the mandrake
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the wizarding world
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible

RP Minis