Desktop Bocce Ball
This Is How We Roll!
Bring the classic game of bocce ball to your office and infuse some friendly competition — and stress management! — into your work day.Read More
Housed in the deluxe two-piece box are:
- 8 teeny etched bocce balls (4 dark green, 4 dark red)
- 1 white resin pallino ball
- A cloth drawstring bag in which to carry your bocce set
- A 10″ x 14″ felt playing mat to keep your game contained
- Four small cones to demarcate a bocce league-style court/lane
- A tiny ruler to settle scoring disputes
