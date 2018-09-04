Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Building the Perfect Fire

With or Without Matches in Any Weather

Don’t get left out in the cold! A definitive guide to the essential skill of setting, lighting, and maintaining a blaze both indoors and out.

This go-to-guide for turning wood into heat, including starting a fire with everything from flints to forearms in any type of weather; tinders easily found in nature; identifying and gathering the best kindling and types of wood; efficient splitting and stacking configurations for different needs, such as cooking; and how to safely put out a blaze.
Not just for survival, Building the Perfect Fire will also discuss using wood to create a welcoming fire, such as the crackling from birch wood or the colorful flames from an old apple tree.
Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Outdoor Skills

On Sale: May 7th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762493982

Navigating With or Without a Compass

Never be lost again! This concise and handy guide will help you get your bearings and find your way out of the wilderness no matter your equipment. Finding your campsite, a spectacular view, or your way home can be difficult, especially when your phone or GPS malfunctions. But knowing how…

