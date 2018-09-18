Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Miles Tanner
Miles Tanner is an avid outdoorsman who has written for numerous publications about survival and outdoor skills. He lives outside of Billings, Montana.Read More
By the Author
Building the Perfect Fire
Don't get left out in the cold! A definitive guide to the essential skill of setting, lighting, and maintaining a blaze both indoors and out.…
Navigating With or Without a Compass
Never be lost again! This concise and handy guide will help you get your bearings and find your way out of the wilderness no matter…