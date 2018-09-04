Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Building the Perfect Fire
With or Without Matches in Any Weather
Never be lost again! This concise and handy guide will help you get your bearings and find your way out of the wilderness no matter your equipment. Finding your campsite, a spectacular view, or your way home can be difficult, especially when your phone or GPS malfunctions. But knowing how…
For the Outdoor Adventurer in You
How to Camp in the Woods
Immerse yourself in the natural world with How to Camp in the Woods, the book StarTribune says "does all but set up the tent."Perfect for…
How to Stay Alive in the Woods
A practical and indispensable guide for anyone venturing into the outdoors and backcountry, this classic resource by wilderness expert Branford Angier is packed with illustrated…
How to Eat in the Woods
A comprehensive, practical, and reliable guide to finding food in the woods and living off the land, by respected wilderness survivalists. With text by wilderness…
Survival Wisdom & Know-How
Survival Wisdom & Know-How is the ultimate all-in-one survival guide; filled to the brim with information on every aspect of outdoor life and adventure, from…
Your Cabin in the Woods
For dreamers of escaping to a cozy cabin in the great outdoors, Your Cabin in the Woods is a classic work that not only makes…
Forest Life
For readers of Cabin Porn and Your Cabin in the Woods, this illustrated collection of odes to the outdoors is the perfect escape into nature.…
Van Life
With hundreds of funky vehicles, awe-inspiring landscapes, and cleverly designed interiors in tiny spaces, Van Life is perfect for anyone who dreams about living on…
The Wayfarer's Handbook
An inventive and visually-appealing passport to the wide world of travel, The Wayfarer's Handbook doesn't tell readers to go anywhere, it shows them how to…