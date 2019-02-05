Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob Ross: Happy Little Puzzles

If you love Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, and mindful pastimes, this mini activity kit is for you! Kit includes:

  • 2 distinct 300-piece mini puzzles (one of a landscape painting and one of Bob Ross himself at work). When completed, each puzzle measures 6 x 7-1/2″.
  • 2-1/2 x 3″ easel flipbook featuring Bob’s works of art and words of wisdom
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762468775

Trade Paperback
