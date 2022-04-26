Orders over $45 ship FREE
Fantastic Beasts: Niffler
With Sound!
Description
Officially licensed, collectible figure of the beloved Niffler from Fantastic Beasts—with sound included. A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.
- SPECIFICATIONS: 3 inch figure of the Niffler mounted on a base
- INCLUDES SOUND: Audio of the mischievous Niffler plays at the push of a button
- IDENTIFICATION CARD INCLUDED: An illustrated description card provides information on the magical creature
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the wizarding world
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible
