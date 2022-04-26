Orders over $45 ship FREE

Fantastic Beasts: Niffler
Fantastic Beasts: Niffler

With Sound!

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Apr 26, 2022

Page Count

1 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762474660

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

Description

Officially licensed, collectible figure of the beloved Niffler from Fantastic Beasts—with sound included. A perfect gift for fans of the Wizarding World.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 3 inch figure of the Niffler mounted on a base
  • INCLUDES SOUND: Audio of the mischievous Niffler plays at the push of a button
  • IDENTIFICATION CARD INCLUDED: An illustrated description card provides information on the magical creature
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the wizarding world
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible

What's Inside

