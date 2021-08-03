Cuphead Bobbling Figurine

Bring the fun of Cuphead to your desktop or bookshelf with this officially-licensed, mini bobbling figurine from the classic video game.
- ONE-OF-A-KIND BOBBLING FIGURINE: Mini collectible of Cuphead with a unique bobbling feature inspired by his movement in the game
- INCLUDES SOUND: Audio of the announcer's voice plays at the push of a button
- UNIQUE, TWO-SIDED FLIP BOOK: 48-page, 3-1/2 x 2-5/8 inch illustrated mini book features two original animations from Studio MDHR
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Cuphead merchandise
