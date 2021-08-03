Cuphead Bobbling Figurine
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Cuphead Bobbling Figurine

With sound!

by StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc.

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479313

USD: $13.95  /  CAD: $18.5

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Video & Mobile

PAGE COUNT: 48

Trade Paperback
Bring the fun of Cuphead to your desktop or bookshelf with this officially-licensed, mini bobbling figurine from the classic video game. 
  • ONE-OF-A-KIND BOBBLING FIGURINE: Mini collectible of Cuphead with a unique bobbling feature inspired by his movement in the game
  • INCLUDES SOUND: Audio of the announcer's voice plays at the push of a button 
  • UNIQUE, TWO-SIDED FLIP BOOK: 48-page, 3-1/2 x 2-5/8 inch illustrated mini book features two original animations from Studio MDHR 
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Cuphead merchandise
© 2021 StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cuphead™ and StudioMDHR™ are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of StudioMDHR Entertainment Inc. throughout the world. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis