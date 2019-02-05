Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Christmas Wreath and Wand Set

Lights Up!

by

Christmas in the Wizarding World is a magical experience for Harry Potter fans and collectors. Celebrate the holidays with a Hogwarts twist with this mini kit! It includes:
  • 3″ light-up Christmas wreath with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry crest at center
  • 4″ replica of Harry Potter’s wand, which when pointed closely in front of crest activates lights on wreath
  • 48-page book on Christmas in the Wizarding World, featuring full-color photos throughout
Requires two AAA batteries (not included).
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Wizards & Witches

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762466979

Trade Paperback
