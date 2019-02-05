Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Christmas Wreath and Wand Set
Lights Up!
Christmas in the Wizarding World is a magical experience for Harry Potter fans and collectors. Celebrate the holidays with a Hogwarts twist with this mini kit! It includes:Read More
- 3″ light-up Christmas wreath with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry crest at center
- 4″ replica of Harry Potter’s wand, which when pointed closely in front of crest activates lights on wreath
- 48-page book on Christmas in the Wizarding World, featuring full-color photos throughout
Trade Paperback