Desktop Skatepark
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Desktop Skatepark

Crush your daily grind!

by

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762475292

USD: $10.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Skateboarding

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
Desktop Skatepark has everything you need to assemble a miniature skatepark and do some fingerboarding right at your desk!
  • MINI SKATEBOARD: Includes 3 inch mini skateboard with movable wheels
  • ONE-OF-A-KIND MINI SKATEPARK PIECES: A mini quarterpipe and funbox–includes a bank ramp, stair set, grind rail, and wave ramp 
  • CUSTOMIZABLE: Incudes 2 sheets of full-color sticker to deck out your board
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Instructional mini book on fingerboarding, accompanied by full-color illustrations

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis