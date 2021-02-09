Desktop Skatepark has everything you need to assemble a miniature skatepark and do some fingerboarding right at your desk!
- MINI SKATEBOARD: Includes 3 inch mini skateboard with movable wheels
- ONE-OF-A-KIND MINI SKATEPARK PIECES: A mini quarterpipe and funbox–includes a bank ramp, stair set, grind rail, and wave ramp
- CUSTOMIZABLE: Incudes 2 sheets of full-color sticker to deck out your board
- BOOK INCLUDED: Instructional mini book on fingerboarding, accompanied by full-color illustrations
