Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Glow 'n' Bowl

Glow 'n' Bowl

With Lights and Sound!

by

Bring a beloved pastime to your desktop with a glow-in-the-dark twist, complete with a bowling lane, lights and music, pins, and a bowling ball.

Whether you call it midnight bowling or another name completely, bring the fun and excitement of Glow ‘n’ Bowl right to your desk. Kit includes:
  • 11″ bowling lane with glow-in-the-dark features and flashing lights and music
  • 6 pins
  • Bowling ball
  • Mini book with history and rules of the game
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Bowling

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762497195

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis